Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Byline Bancorp updated its Q3 guidance to $0.69 EPS.

BY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 218,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,136. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Byline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3,658.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

