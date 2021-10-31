Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Shares of Bushveld Minerals stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bushveld Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.60. The company has a market cap of £125.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

