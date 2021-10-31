Bushveld Minerals’ (BMN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON BMN opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.60. Bushveld Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.