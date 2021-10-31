Bushveld Minerals’ (BMN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON BMN opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.60. Bushveld Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.