Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,709.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,709 ($35.39) and last traded at GBX 2,693 ($35.18), with a volume of 182019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,688 ($35.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,563.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,471.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

