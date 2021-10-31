Builders Union LLP Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 172,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,000. SEA comprises about 6.9% of Builders Union LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after buying an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1,443.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 557,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,594 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $343.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

