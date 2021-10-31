Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 510

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 520 to CHF 510 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $478.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.83. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $471.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.50.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
