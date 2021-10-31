Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 510

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 520 to CHF 510 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $478.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.83. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $471.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

