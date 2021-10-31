BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA traded down $19.34 on Friday, reaching $51.00. 6,044,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -145.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. CareDx has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.