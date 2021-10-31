Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. MannKind comprises about 0.4% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.