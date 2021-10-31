Bruce & Co. Inc. Has $42.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bruce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises 8.1% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of The Allstate worth $42,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

The Allstate stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.95. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

