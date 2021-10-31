BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Position Lifted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $4,094,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $2,688,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.85. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

