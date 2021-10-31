BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 2,159.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BRP worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BRP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.85.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

