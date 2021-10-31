Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 42.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

