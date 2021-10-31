Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 6.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 171.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 22.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

