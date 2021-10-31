Brokers Issue Forecasts for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $296,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

