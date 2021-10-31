Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $26.70

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 5,793,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $37.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 359.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.