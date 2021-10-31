Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $48.71

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Roche alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.