Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $161.63

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.63.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 742.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 20.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Pegasystems by 312.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.