Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target at $19.63

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of IPPLF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 7,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,570. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

