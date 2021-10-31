Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $158.13

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GSHD opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 379.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

