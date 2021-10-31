Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target at $45.44

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.