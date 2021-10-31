Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Target Price at $16.90

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BSRTF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 11,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,785. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

