Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $6.39

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

