Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $327.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.30 million to $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $96,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after purchasing an additional 579,320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 377,984 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

