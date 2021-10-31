Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

