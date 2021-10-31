Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.78). Editas Medicine reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 11.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $19,149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 338.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 858,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,184. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

