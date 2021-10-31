Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report $6.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.20 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 21,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,955. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.18.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

