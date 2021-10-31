Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $85.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.75 million. American Public Education reported sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $402.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.91 million to $414.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $602.61 million to $640.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $467.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.