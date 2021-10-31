Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $241.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.22 million and the highest is $275.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $83.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $802.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.05 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

