Brokerages Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to post sales of $126.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.37 million and the lowest is $123.96 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 142,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.49. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.