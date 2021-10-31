Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $3,655,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

