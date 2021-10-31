Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $4.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the highest is $4.34. LGI Homes posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $149.30. 182,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,694. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

