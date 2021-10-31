Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $52.01 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,209,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

