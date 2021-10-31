Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $9.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.67 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $38.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $39.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $43.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.38. 2,636,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.01. Chubb has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $197.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.