Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to report $173.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $678.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $752.14 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 649,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,463. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

