Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $282.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.16 million and the highest is $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

