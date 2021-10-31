Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $89.11. 96,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,970.33 and a beta of 0.40. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,223. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.