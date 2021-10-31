Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 4.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of NVR worth $74,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 15,503.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in NVR by 2,439.2% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR by 27.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,880,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,894.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,981.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4,967.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,875.20 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.