Broad Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Mister Car Wash makes up about 0.4% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $75,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $33,372,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

MCW opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.