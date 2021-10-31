Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.61 million, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,846,000 after buying an additional 1,219,788 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712,335 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

