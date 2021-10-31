Bread (BRD) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Bread has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00223523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

