Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 4,411 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $96,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

Shares of UNH opened at $460.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.91 and its 200 day moving average is $411.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

