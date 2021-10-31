Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

