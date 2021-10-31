Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,539 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $145.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

