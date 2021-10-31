Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $149.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

