Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

