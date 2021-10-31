Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 280 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $323.57 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.91. The firm has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

