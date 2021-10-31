Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.78 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

