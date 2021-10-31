Boxer Capital LLC Invests $22.02 Million in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,013,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,021,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 2.01% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $3,585,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $64,733,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88. GH Research PLC has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

