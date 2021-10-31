Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,090. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.