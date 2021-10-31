Boson Protocol Trading 94.2% Higher This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00005071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $173.80 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 94.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.95 or 0.00312110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001148 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

